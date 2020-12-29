MPD: Juvenile grazed after shots fired into car near Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is underway after a juvenile was grazed by a bullet and another person was shot on Shelby Drive.
Officers responded to a shooting near Hodge and Shelby Drive around 10:30 Monday night.
When MPD arrived on the scene, the victim was traveling southbound on Horn Lake when shots were fired into the victim’s car by an unknown suspect.
The victim was taken to the Regional One in critical condition. A juvenile, who was also in the car, was grazed by a bullet during the gunfire. That child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information concerning this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
