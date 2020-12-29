MPD: Vehicles vandalized on Nike Distribution Center parking lot overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspects are on the run after multiple vehicles were vandalized on the Nike Distribution Center parking lot early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call at the business on New Frayser Boulevard around 4:40 am. No one was injured on the scene.
The complainant told police he saw three men dressed in all black with backpacks and their faces covered. The suspects were running in between cars on the parking lot.
MPD said multiple vehicles on the property were vandalized. Investigators said the suspects fled the scene.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
