Police searching for missing 29-year-old man in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing 29-year-old man. John Hallowell was last seen on Evelyn Avenue near South Barksdale Street.
MPD said Hallowell was agitated when another household member opened his mail and threatened to harm them. When one of the household members called 911, Hallowell took a black multitool and threatened to make police shoot him, according to MPD.
Investigators said Hallowell left the residence through the back door when police arrived on the scene.
Police added that Hallowell takes medicine for a psychiatric condition and he did take his does that day. He was last seen around 2:00 Tuesday morning.
Officers said Hallowell is a white male, 5′10″, 130-lbs, with brown medium length hair. He was last seen wearing a brown knit cap, brown hooded sweatshirt, with black jeans. He also walks with a limp.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of John Hallowell, contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
