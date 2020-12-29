Record 580 people hospitalized at Memphis area hospitals with COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Memphis region than ever before, according to the latest data from the Shelby County Health Department.
It comes as hospitals across the region brace for a post-Christmas surge in COVID-19 patients.
Data from the Shelby County Health Department shows 580 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in area hospitals, the highest since the pandemic started.
“While our healthcare systems and hospitals, particularly, continue to be stretched, they are meeting the needs of this community, so we want to reinforce the message that if you need medical care, seek medical care,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
The health department confirmed 371 cases on Tuesday, which is down significantly from a few days ago.
Haushalter says it’s because fewer people got tested over Christmas.
“There were a lower number of people that were tested and so we want to wait and watch the numbers really for the following week to two weeks and not have any premature assumption that numbers are going down,” said Haushalter.
Haushalter says people under the age of 44 continue to make up the most cases. She says cases are also rising among people over age 44.
She says data also shows that people who work in the manufacturing and warehouse industry have the highest proportion of cases with 23%; followed by those working in healthcare with 21%; and schools with 11%.
The health department is in the process of implementing the county’s controversial ordinance that allows it to issue fines to business owners who are in violation of the health directive and/or county’s mask mandate.
Businesses would receive a written warning first.
If they are found to be in violation again, they may be issued fines starting at $50 per violation. The fines can increase up to $500
The health department also continues its work vaccinating those in the highest priority category: frontline healthcare workers and first responders.
“We want to get at least 70% of our population vaccinated, so it’s going to take everyone stepping up,” said Haushalter.
Haushalter says they’re hoping to vaccinate 3,000 health care workers and first responders at the drive-thru sites by the end of the week.
