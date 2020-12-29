WATCH: Mask fine enforcement starts today, 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Shelby Co.

Shelby Co. COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, Dec. 29
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 29, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST - Updated December 29 at 11:53 AM

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has reported 12 new coronavirus deaths and 371 new cases within the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,084 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 861 coronavirus deaths in Shelby County.

>>CLICK HERE TO WATCH A LIVE UPDATE FROM THE SHELBY CO. HEALTH DEPT.

Starting Tuesday, a $50 civil fine can be issued to owners of businesses in violation of the health directive and/or the county face mask directive. Commissioner Van Turner told WMC Action News 5 this was voted on and approved during a special meeting among Shelby County leaders last week.

There are currently 6,778 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. Within the last 14 days, more than 2,000 COVID-19 contacts have been placed in quarantine across Shelby County.

The weekly test positivity rate is 12.3%. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.

COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Shelby County
COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Shelby County (Source: SCHD)

As of Monday, December 28, hospital capacity was still limited with 89% of acute care beds and 93% of ICU beds currently utilized.

Healthcare Resource Tracking System
Healthcare Resource Tracking System (Source: SCHD)

The Shelby County Health Department released a map showing zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population. Five zip codes have the highest coronavirus cases countywide.

Map of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
Map of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County (Source: SCHD)

More than 26,400 of the coronavirus cases countywide are Black/African-American. 59% of coronavirus deaths in Shelby County are African American.

About 60% of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are below the age of 44, and 89.5% of COVID-19 deaths are above 55 years old.

Below is a list of ongoing and completed clusters at long-term care facilities. A COVID-19 cluster is considered completed once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.

Long-term care facilities with COVID-19 clusters
Long-term care facilities with COVID-19 clusters (Source: SCHD)
Long-term care facilities with completed COVID-19 clusters
Long-term care facilities with completed COVID-19 clusters (Source: SCHD)

Here is the most recent testing and case information provided by the Shelby County Division of Corrections and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections.

Inmates/corrections employees with COVID-19 in Shelby Co.
Inmates/corrections employees with COVID-19 in Shelby Co. (Source: SCHD)
Shelby County Sheriff's Corrections reports 269 COVID-19 cases in inmates, 291 cases in employees.
Shelby County Sheriff's Corrections reports 269 COVID-19 cases in inmates, 291 cases in employees. (Source: WMC)

This new data comes as a new health directive takes effect in Shelby County, and as vaccinations continue across the Mid-South.

As of December 22, a total of 24,236 vaccinations were reported in Shelby County. On that same day, 6,459 new vaccinations within the last 24 hours were reported.

About 0.3% of Shelby County’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine.

To view more data about vaccines in Tennessee, click here.

To see Tennessee’s vaccination distribution plan, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.