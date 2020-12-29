Shelby Co. restaurant owners say they are struggling to survive with health department’s recent restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, another Mid-South restaurant said they’re closing their doors for good and they took to Facebook to tell their customers what happened.
The Legacy Bar and Grill in Arlington was once on an episode of Bar Rescue in 2018, now the sports bar is closing its doors and they say the Shelby County Health Department played a major role in their decision to close for good.
The family-owned Legacy Bar and Grill is deciding to keep its doors closed permanently after being shut down by the Shelby County Health Department for two weeks for violating health guidelines.
The owners of the restaurant announced their decision on Facebook Monday afternoon saying: “Bills keep coming and with 2 weeks no income it’s put us in a financial bind.”
Restaurant owners and managers across Shelby County say restrictions limiting in-person dining to 25% capacity are challenging their ability to keep their doors open.
“We’re trying our hardest to do this. And even at 25%, full capacity pretty much all day every day, it’s still really hard to make ends meet,” said Ross Vego, General Manager of Sunrise Memphis.
The owners of Legacy Bar and Grill said of the Shelby County Health Department in their post:
“They have essentially ripped the rug out from under my business and are making it impossible to continue doing business, pay my employees and make any kind of profit.”
“Our cases were growing exponentially. And that we had anticipated a significant growth in the number of cases and therefore deaths,” said Alisa Haushalter, Director of the Shelby County Health Department.
In their health briefing Tuesday, Haushalter said restrictions and strict enforcement including temporarily closing a business in violation of health protocols is important in preventing unnecessary death.
“We know this is a challenging time for everyone,” said Haushalter. “We do believe by the current restrictions we can allay serious illness but also reduce the number of deaths in our community. So I just want to thank Shelby County for all of your efforts to make this a healthy community for all.”
In that Facebook post, the owner writes she plans to spend time with their grandchildren and take some trips with her husband.
I reached out to the owners of the Legacy Bar and Grill for an interview for this story today, but I did not hear back.
