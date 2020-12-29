WATCH: Downtown Nashville lounge owner holds news conference after Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The owner of Tootsie’s Orchard Lounge on Broadway in Nashville plans to hold a news conference after the Christmas morning bombing.
According to a news release, Tootsie’s owner, Steve Smith, will conduct the news conference Tuesday afternoon.
The release added, “Steve will express his thoughts on Music City and how Nashville as a community came together during the flood and the tornado, and Broadway and Nashville will do the same this New Year’s Eve.”
