Woman pleads ‘no contest’ for holding 4 teens at gunpoint

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The woman accused of holding several high school students at gunpoint will spend several years on probation.
According to court records filed on Dec. 7, 2020, Jerri Kelly pleaded “Nolo Contendere”, or no contest, to 4 counts of aggravated assault.
According to the Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, a nolo contendere plea means the person does not accept or deny responsibility for the charges but does agree to accept the punishment.
L.I.I. noted that the “no contest” plea differs from a guilty please because it can’t be used against a defendant in another case.
The judge placed Kelly on probation for 3 years: two will be supervised and one will be unsupervised.
In Aug. 2019, police said they received a report of suspicious people at a home in Wynne. Officers found four teenagers on the ground, and Kelly standing next to them with a gun.
A spokesperson for Wynne Schools said two of the students were wearing school jerseys and all four were black.
Neighbors said the students participate in the same fundraiser each year.
