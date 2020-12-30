Active weather pattern in place to end the year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain a north wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows near 40.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods rain, a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures near 50.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times, an east wind at 15 to 20 MPH, and temperature rising from 50 through the night.
FRIDAY: Showers ending early morning with clouds lingering through the day along with highs in the lower 60s in the morning and falling through the day and ending up near 40 overnight.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again near 50 and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
