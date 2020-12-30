Ark. governor dissatisfied with pace of vaccine administration at long-term care facilities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - During a news conference Wednesday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson gave an update on vaccine administration across the state.
Hutchinson said about 48% of Arkansas’ allocation of the Pfizer vaccine has been given out to health care workers.
The state also received more than 31,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine which is reserved for long-term care facilities.
However, the governor said he’s not pleased with the pace of vaccine administration in those facilities.
Rachel Bunch with the Arkansas Health Care Association said work is underway to increase the speed of delivery but they’re dealing with a lengthy consent process with employees, guardians and patients.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.