1 charged after 3-year-old shot in the back inside family’s home

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A 3-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the back inside his family’s home.
A woman is behind bars in Tunica charged in the shooting of a 3-year-old boy. We talked with the child’s great grandmother who told us the shooting stemmed from an argument with the child’s grandmother and another woman.
“We were just talking and then all of a sudden, we heard a sound, a shot sound went off -- kapow,” said Patricia Laird, the child’s great grandmother. “Then I heard my great-grandson screaming and crying.”
Laird said it happened while she was in her room talking with a friend Tuesday afternoon. She said her daughter was arguing with her friend Demetric Vaughn when Vaughn pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger. She does not know what they were arguing about.
The bullet went through a wall -- hitting her 3-year-old great-grandson -- Carlos.
“He had got shot in his back and it came out through his leg.”
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office told WMC the child was taken to Le Bonheur in stable condition and is expected to recover.
Tunica County commander Adrina Williams said the Mississippi Department of Health, child protective services is involved not only because of Carlos but also because other children live in the apartment.
“We’re still gathering evidence. We are still speaking with witnesses,” said Williams.
Laird said Carlos’ mother plans to move out and get her own apartment hoping to get Carlos back. But it will mean this great grandmother will no longer hear Carlos say he missed her after she returns to the apartment from dialysis treatment.
“It’s awful. It broke me down real bad,” she said.
TSCO says Vaughn could get a bond hearing this week. We’re told the case is still under investigation.
