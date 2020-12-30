Coronavirus taking toll on Bowl games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas’ return to Bowl Season will have to wait another year. The Texas Bowl against TCU is canceled Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns with the Horned Frogs.
The game was to have been played Thursday in Houston.
And Nashville won’t see any bowl action this year. The Music City Bowl is canceled after the University of Missouri pulled out of the game due to COVID-19.
The Missouri Tigers were set to face Iowa Wednesday. A source with the team said the cases were traced to Missouri’s December 19 game at Mississippi State. That makes 18 Bowl Games canceled this year because of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.