COVID-19 vaccines to be administered next week for DeSoto Co. healthcare workers
COVID-19 vaccine (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 30, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 1:03 PM

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County released new information concerning when the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed to healthcare workers.

According to a Facebook post, coronavirus vaccines will be available starting next week for DeSoto County healthcare workers.

Mississippi will administer vaccines on Tuesday and Thursday at the state health department in Hernando.

Health care workers can register by clicking here.

The following healthcare workers currently qualify for the coronavirus vaccine in Desoto County.

Healthcare workers that qualify for COVID-19 vaccines (Source: DeSoto County Government)

