COVID-19 vaccines to be administered next week for DeSoto Co. healthcare workers

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County released new information concerning when the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed to healthcare workers.
According to a Facebook post, coronavirus vaccines will be available starting next week for DeSoto County healthcare workers.
Mississippi will administer vaccines on Tuesday and Thursday at the state health department in Hernando.
The following healthcare workers currently qualify for the coronavirus vaccine in Desoto County.
