Flu activity down significantly as COVID-19 rages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention flu activity in the United States is lower than usual for this time of year.
“We expected to see much lower influenza season this year, and we have very thankful had that so far,” said Baptist Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld.
Threlkeld says everything we’re doing to protect against COVID-19 has probably helped.
“It’s likely simply that all of the precautions that we’re taking for an even more contagious virus, coronavirus are working well for influenza,” said Threlkeld.
The latest numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health show 32,329 people have been seen by doctors for flu-like illnesses, which is lower than the CDC baseline.
In Arkansas, there have been 842 influenza cases and seven flu deaths reported.
Threlkeld says the flu and COVID-19 can be very difficult to tell apart.
“Just a tremendous burden on the health care system to tell cases apart,” said Threlkeld. “You have to have many more people on isolation, many more people tested for both influenzas and COVID-19 because you have to do those things kind of in tandem.”
Even with low flu numbers now Threlkeld cautions we are not out of the woods.
“In Memphis and the Mid-South we frequently have late-breaking influenza epidemics,” said Threlkeld.
