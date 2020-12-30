Memphis police investigating interstate shooting, man in non-critical condition

Memphis police investigating interstate shooting, man in non-critical condition
Pedestrian crash on Tate Ave and Boyd St. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 30, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 10:20 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a shots fired call on I-55 and South Parkway where a man was left injured.

Memphis police say a man called saying that someone fired a shot at him while he was helping someone stranded on the side of the road.

Officers found the victim in a wooded area when they arrived to the scene. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

SmartWay cameras show right lanes heading northbound on I-55 are blocked as police investigate.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.