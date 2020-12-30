Memphis police investigating interstate shooting, man in non-critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a shots fired call on I-55 and South Parkway where a man was left injured.
Memphis police say a man called saying that someone fired a shot at him while he was helping someone stranded on the side of the road.
Officers found the victim in a wooded area when they arrived to the scene. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
SmartWay cameras show right lanes heading northbound on I-55 are blocked as police investigate.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.