Millington Municipal Schools makes changes for second semester

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Municipal Schools has made some changes to the upcoming second semester.
Although the semester will begin on January 4, 2021, all MMSD students will attend school virtually until January 8, 2021. This decision was made after a spike in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season.
Teachers and principals will send out updates on meetings and school programs.
Here’s a quick summary of the updates.
- Students will attend school virtually beginning 1/4/2021 through 1/8/2021.
- Grab and Go Meals will be available for pickup each day.
- All sporting events and extra-curricular events are suspended until further notice.
- Faculty and Staff will report to their buildings beginning 1/4/2021 and will practice personal distancing.
Details on meal pick information for families --
- Monday – Thursday 12:00 -12:45 – 1 Breakfast and 1 Lunch will be distributed
- Friday 11:30-12:30 - 3 Breakfasts and 3 Lunches will be distributed
- Millington Elementary – Front Entrance
- EA Harrold Elementary – Bus lane off of West Union
- Millington High School – Annex area off of Easley St.
