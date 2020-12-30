Miss. State Dept. of Health to give update on vaccine distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississipi State Department of Health will announce on Wednesday the new locations of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Health officials will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the distribution plan. The state has received both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which are still being administered in phases.
Frontline healthcare workers and those in nursing homes were the first to receive the shot. Next in line, were residents over the age of 75 and essential workers such as first responders.
The general public will not receive the vaccine until Spring or Summer of 2021.
On Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and other healthcare leaders will discuss the further distribution of the vaccine and site locations at 10 a.m. We will be providing live coverage.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.