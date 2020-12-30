Mississippi to begin drive-thru vaccinations for health care workers next week

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - As Mississippi deals with record numbers from COVID-19, including a record number of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations, the rush is on to get frontline health care workers vaccinated.
While many health care workers are being vaccinated at their job site, other health care workers, such as paramedics and EMTs, will be able to visit 18 drive-thru clinics across the state, including at the DeSoto County Health Department in Hernando, where vaccinations will be given on Jan. 5 and Jan. 7.
“When we think about the importance of health care personnel, these are the folks who have a high risk of exposure, so we want to make sure that they’re protected,” said Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist.
Health care workers must sign up for an appointment and each site will only be able to accommodate up to 210 appointments each day.
“There will be public health nurses to assist in the administration of the vaccine as well as Mississippi National Guardsmen,” said Jim Craig with MSDH’s Office of Health Protection.
Once the vaccine has been administered, health care workers will be asked to drive into a parking lot where they can be monitored for adverse side effects for 15 minutes, just as a precaution.
Aside from frontline health care workers, nursing home staff and residents are also being vaccinated during the first phase through a partnership with Walgreens and CVS.
More than 120,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed across Mississippi, Byers said.
More than 17, 000 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday.
In addition to DeSoto County, a drive-thru vaccination site will also be held in Panola County.
Mississippi health care workers who have not yet been vaccinated can schedule an appointment by visiting https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.