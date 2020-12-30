Mississippi sets COVID-19 records in cases, hospitalizations and deaths

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi is breaking records this week, but not the good kind.
For the first time, the state reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.
While some of this may be attributable to delayed reporting over Christmas, the state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers, says there’s no doubt the state is “still seeing a lot of transmission.”
As COVID-19 infections rise to record levels, Mississippi hospitals are struggling to keep up with the demand.
“There is a limit to the resources that we have available, and based on what we’re seeing right now, we will get to a point where that limit is hit,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward with the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The state confirmed 3,023 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day number yet.
It came just one day after the state broke another record, reporting 85 deaths on Tuesday.
DeSoto County added 225 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 14,512.
The county has recorded 137 total deaths.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is at an all-time high in Mississippi.
More than 1,300 patients are hospitalized, a figure about 35% higher than the summer peak.
“What we’re all sort of bracing ourselves for and what we’re very concerned about, we do not think that from the standpoint of deaths or hospitalizations, or even new daily cases, that we’ve hit our peak yet. I think we’re still a couple of weeks out from that,” said Woodward.
State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has ordered hospitals to stop or limit elective surgeries and activated the mandatory system of care plan, a process in which patients in need of ICU beds, for instance, are moved around the state to any hospital with a bed available.
Over 500 patients have had to be moved around the state so far, according to Dr. Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer at UMMC.
“We basically do a round-robin of where we send patients that need ICU level care to hospitals that have intensive care units, even though everybody’s full,” said Wilson.
As of Monday, just 87 ICU beds were available across the entire state, according to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
While the situation is bad, it’s not to the point where hospitals must ration care.
“We’re not at a place where we have to decide between two people that need a ventilator only one of you can have it and one’s not going to get it,” said Woodard. “We are, thankfully, not at that place. But should we get there, we do have a plan.”
Hospital leaders say the biggest problem over the next few weeks is going to be staffing. There are just not enough doctors and nurses to go around, especially if cases spike as feared.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.