Ole Miss re-recruiting its own players for Outback Bowl vs. Indiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some questions surround Ole Miss participation in the upcoming Outback Bowl against Indiana. The Rebels are facing real challenges, like having enough players to play.
In his pre-bowl news conference, Head Coach Lane Kiffin said Yeboah was opting out before the end of the season. Ole Miss has not been to a bowl game in five years, and Kiffin appears intent on getting his team to Tampa, no matter what.
“Via injuries, opt-outs, COVID-19, especially offense.” Said Kiffin. “So, we’re kinda running out of players here, but, which is not ideal when you’re a tempo offense, but, it is what it is. We’ve not talked about not playing. And I think we just want to play. Certainly, to be part of a Bowl Game, after this long of a drought being in one. So, we’ve not even discussed that. So, I don’t even know what our numbers are. We’re just going. And, I actually think some teams did that this season in our conference that we’re under and just decided to go play anyway.”
Wow! Think about that for a minute. The Outback Bowl between Ole Miss and Indiana is set for Thursday, 11:30 am in Tampa, Florida.
