SCHD: 16 new COVID-19 deaths reported within 24 hours in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has reported 16 new coronavirus deaths and 353 new cases within the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,437 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 877 coronavirus deaths in Shelby County.
The Tennessee Department of Health has updated the coronavirus vaccine plan for the state. The updated plan will focus on frontline healthcare workers, protecting the most vulnerable Tennesseans first, and preserving the workforce in the highest risk areas.
There are currently 6,341 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. Within the last 14 days, nearly 2,200 COVID-19 contacts have been placed in quarantine across Shelby County.
Beginning Tuesday, a $50 civil fine can be issued to owners of businesses in violation of the health directive and/or the county face mask directive. Commissioner Van Turner told WMC Action News 5 this was voted on and approved during a special meeting among Shelby County leaders last week.
The weekly test positivity rate is 12.3%. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Tuesday, December 29, hospital capacity was still limited with 93% of acute care beds and 93% of ICU beds currently utilized.
The Shelby County Health Department released a map showing zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population. Five zip codes have the highest coronavirus cases countywide.
More than 26,400 of the coronavirus cases countywide are Black/African-American. 59% of coronavirus deaths in Shelby County are African American.
About 60% of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are below the age of 44, and 89.5% of COVID-19 deaths are above 55 years old.
Below is a list of ongoing and completed clusters at long-term care facilities. A COVID-19 cluster is considered completed once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
Here is the most recent testing and case information provided by the Shelby County Division of Corrections and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections.
This new data comes as a new health directive takes effect in Shelby County, and as vaccinations continue across the Mid-South.
As of December 29, a total of 79,282 individuals has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee. About 14,205 new vaccinations have been reported within the last 24 hours.
About 0.63% of Shelby County’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine.
