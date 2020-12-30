Showers & thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow

NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY: New Year’s Eve on Thursday will be cloudy and rainy all day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There will likely be a round of rain in the morning, a break in the afternoon, and then another round when we are ringing in 2021 at midnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s that night. A few showers will be possible early Friday morning, but rain will be east of here in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Friday.