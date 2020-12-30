Showers & thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is dry this morning, but rain will move in from the west over the next few hours. By 5 pm, widespread heavy rain will be parked over the Mid-South and it will continue through the night. High temperatures will still reach the mid 60s due to a gusty south wind up to 20 mph. As the cold front pushes through the area, temperatures will drop to the lower 40s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 63 degrees. Winds will be south at 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 90%. Low: 42 degrees. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.
NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY: New Year’s Eve on Thursday will be cloudy and rainy all day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There will likely be a round of rain in the morning, a break in the afternoon, and then another round when we are ringing in 2021 at midnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s that night. A few showers will be possible early Friday morning, but rain will be east of here in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Friday.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday and low temperatures in the lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Next week will start off with sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with low temperatures in the mid 30s on Monday and Tuesday.
