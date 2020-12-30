Sprained ankle to keep Grizzlies’ Morant out for 3-5 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s that much-awaited update on the condition of Memphis Grizzlies Star Point Guard Ja Morant who was injured in Monday night’s game against the Nets in Brooklyn.
An MRI Tuesday revealed a Grade-2 ankle sprain, meaning Morant will miss three to five weeks for recovery. It could have been much worse. Morant got hurt leaping to block a shot in the second quarter, landing on the foot of Nets guard Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot.
He hopped off the court and collapsed behind the basket near the Grizzlies Bench, writhing in pain for a couple of minutes till a wheelchair was brought on to take him to the locker room.
The Grizzlies are already shorthanded without starters Jeran Jackson, Jr. and Justise Winslow, who are rehabbing injuries themselves from last season. Plus, backup guard DeAnthony Melton is out due to COVID-19 protocol for the foreseeable future.
The Grizzlies next play at the Boston Celtics Wednesday night.
