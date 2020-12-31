Arkansas Men’s Basketball makes bid for top 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks are making their case to get into the Top 25 with a hard-fought game at Auburn on Wednesday night.
The Hogs come into this road contest 8-0 and receiving votes in the poll. Auburn comes in at 6-2 with an earlier win over Memphis.
Arkansas jumps out to an early lead with solid defense as Desi Sills leads a balanced scoring attack with 23 points. Five players in double figures for the Razorbacks.
Auburn hangs tight with blistering three-point shooting, hitting 15 of 29 beyond the arc, but the Hogs take control late to win it by 12. Final score 97-85. Arkansas improves to 9-0, 1-0 in the SEC.
