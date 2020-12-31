Career night for Boston’s Jaylen Brown help Celtics down Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last game of 2020 is the first game without Ja Morant for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. It just so happens to be at one of the cornerstone franchises of the NBA, the Boston Celtics.
This one at TD Garden Arena in Downtown Bean Town. With Ja out for 3-5 weeks with that Grade 2 ankle sprain Monday against the Nets, backup Tyus Jones takes over the starting role at Point Guard, along with Forward Kyle Anderson.
The Grizzlies relying heavily on their inside game, and Big Man Jonas Valenciunas up to the task. Twenty points and ten rebounds for the seven-foot Lithuanian. Gorgui Dieng adds 17 and six, But, not a lot of help because the Grizz couldn’t hang onto the basketball.
A close game early turns into a rout as Memphis coughs it up a whopping 22 times for 36 Boston points. They really missed having Ja on the ball.
The Celtics also have the hot man of the night in Jaylen Brown.
Brown a career evening with 42 points. Boston hits 16 3′s in the game to Memphis 5.
Celtics go on to win it. Final Score 126-107. Grizzlies stay on the road for their next game at Charlotte Friday night.
