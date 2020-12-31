City Watch Alert issued for missing infant and father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for 32-year-old Jerome Fields and his 3-month-old son, Jermonie Fields who went missing in the 3600 block of Hermitage Road on New Year’s Eve.
Jerome is said to be in emotional distress and has threatened to harm his son and possibly himself.
Both are Black males. The father was last known to be wearing a button-down blue jean shirt, blue jeans, brown workboots, and a Carhart khaki jacket. The son is wearing a blue and green onesie with “Little Brother” written on the front.
They’re traveling in a 2015 Hyundai Genesis, which is 4-door, white, with tags that read 6L0-0L9.
Please contact Memphis Police immediately if you see them.
