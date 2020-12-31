Mid-South Food Bank gets $450,000 donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Food Bank received $450,000 from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Foundation to help feed families in need.
Even during the holiday season employees with the food bank have worked to address food insecurity in the Mid-South.
“Drivers, and warehouse people, and all the workers - they’ve all been working really, really hard to try to get that food out the door,” said Cathy Pope, the Mid-South Food Bank’s President, and CEO.
Pope said they continue to distribute three times the amount they did before the pandemic hit.
With the $450,000 donation they recently received from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Foundation, they will be able to continue to support families in need into the new year.
“In addition to the pandemic continuing to impact the everyday lives of individuals, we also know that donations have started to trail off. People are noticing that they’re not receiving as much as they probably had in the past,” said Angela Wiggins, the Community Relations Manager for the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Foundation
Pope added that the donation the Mid-South Food Bank received will provide about 1.4 million meals, addressing a need that likely won’t let up any time soon.
“We really need to sustain this for quite a while, and this is going to be instrumental in helping us do that,” Pope said.
The foundation also anticipates that more donations may be needed down the line.
“We definitely know that the pandemic isn’t over yet,” said Wiggins, “We know there’s a lot of uncertainty as folks move into 2021. So, we’ll have to continue to stay in touch with our food bank partners and continue to see how things fair in their communities.”
To learn more about how to help the Mid-South Food Bank, head to their donation page here: https://www.midsouthfoodbank.org/ways-to-give-donate
