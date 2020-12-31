Midshipmen glad to be in Memphis for AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 62nd Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks off Thursday here in Memphis with an interesting matchup for college football fans. West Virginia comes in with a 5-4 record, but a penchant for throwing to football. While Army, a late replacement for coronavirus protocolled Tennessee, is nothing but ground and pound with one of the most prolific rushing offenses in the country.
The Cadets said they’re thankful to play in any bowl after their slot in the Independence went away with that bowl’s cancellation due to COVID-19. Running back Sendon McCoy denotes the black knight’s long journey to the Bluff City despite a 0-3 season.
“Just going through this time of uncertainty, with COVID-19, and whatnot,” McCoy said. “And just staying on the correct path. Keeping people engaged, and encouraging everyone to go on and play and keep going further, Y’know, not knowing who we might play, or where we might play, or if we may play.”
They are playing indeed! The kickoff of the 62nd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl between Army and West Virginia is 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.