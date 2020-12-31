Rainy New Year’s Eve & dropping temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Widespread rain will continue all morning, which will likely slow down your commute. There will be a break in the rain during the late afternoon and early evening, but another round of heavy rain will arrive after 9 pm. This could impact your New Year’s Eve plans since it will be pouring at midnight. With clouds and a strong northeast wind up to 25 mph, high temperatures will be in the lower 40s for most of the day. There will be a surge of warm air overnight, so temperatures will actually rise to the lower 50s this evening.