Rainy New Year’s Eve & dropping temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Widespread rain will continue all morning, which will likely slow down your commute. There will be a break in the rain during the late afternoon and early evening, but another round of heavy rain will arrive after 9 pm. This could impact your New Year’s Eve plans since it will be pouring at midnight. With clouds and a strong northeast wind up to 25 mph, high temperatures will be in the lower 40s for most of the day. There will be a surge of warm air overnight, so temperatures will actually rise to the lower 50s this evening.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 43 degrees. Winds will be northeast at 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 90%. Overnight temperature: 50 degrees. Winds northeast at 15 mph.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: A few showers will be possible early Friday morning, but rain will be east of here in the afternoon. Unfortunately, it looks like cloud cover will linger behind the front. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Friday and then drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s on Friday night..
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures around 50 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the lower 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Next week will start off with sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with low temperatures in the mid 30s on Monday and Tuesday. More clouds will arrive on Wednesday and high temperatures will be around 60 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.