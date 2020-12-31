SCHD: 14 new coronavirus deaths, 761 new cases in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has released new information concerning the Mid-South vaccination process. Health leaders said the vaccine has been given at two drive-thru vaccination site in Shelby County. First responders and certain high-rick frontline workers are apart of phase 1a1 of the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
Here’s a list of people who meet the criteria to currently get vaccinated --
- First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and firefighters
- Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites
- Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged, and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials
- Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials
- Home health care staff with direct patient contact
- Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials
The Safer at Home Directive No. 16 is also in effect. The order will expire on January 22, 2021, at 11:59 pm. Click here for details on the directive.
Health leaders reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 761 new cases within the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,198 COVID-19 cases have been reported with 891 coronavirus deaths in Shelby County.
There are currently 6,492 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. Within the last 14 days, nearly 2,100 COVID-19 contacts have been placed in quarantine across Shelby County.
Beginning Tuesday, a $50 civil fine can be issued to owners of businesses in violation of the health directive and/or the county face mask directive. Commissioner Van Turner told WMC Action News 5 this was voted on and approved during a special meeting among Shelby County leaders last week.
The weekly test positivity rate is 12.3%. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Wednesday, December 30, hospital capacity was still limited with 88% of acute care beds and 95% of ICU beds currently utilized.
The Shelby County Health Department released a map showing zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population. Four zip codes have the highest coronavirus cases countywide.
More than 28,000 of the coronavirus cases countywide are Black/African-American. About 60 percent of coronavirus deaths in Shelby County are African American.
About 60% of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are below the age of 44, and 89% of COVID-19 deaths are above 55 years old.
Below is a list of ongoing and completed clusters at long-term care facilities. A COVID-19 cluster is considered completed once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
Here is the most recent testing and case information provided by the Shelby County Division of Corrections and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Corrections.
This new data comes as a new health directive takes effect in Shelby County, and as vaccinations continue across the Mid-South.
As of December 29, a total of 79,282 individuals has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee. About 14,205 new vaccinations have been reported within the last 24 hours.
About 0.63% of Shelby County’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine.
To view more data about vaccines in Tennessee, click here.
