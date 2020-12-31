TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in middle Tennessee

HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation of searching for information after an officer-involved shooting was reported in middle Tennessee.
Around 1:00 Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Waverly Police Department in Humphreys County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Highway 70.
The driver, who has been identified as David Jacob Rigsby, 39, failed to stop, then a pursuit ensued. Humphreys County deputies assisted with the chase.
Shortly after the pursuit began, Rigsby crashed on South Clydeton Road and ran into a wooded area.
Officers ran after Rigsby and ordered him to show his hands. TBI agents said Rigsby pointed a gun and fired shots at officers at some point during the confrontation.
A Waverly officer and Humphreys County deputy returned fire, striking Rigsby, according to the TBI.
Rigsby was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
The officers involved have not been identified by the TBI. This is currently an ongoing investigation with the TBI.
