FBI arrests 3 more men seen in Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FBI continues to search for people who took part in Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. On Saturday, the FBI announced it arrested three more men.
They include Jacob Chansley, a.k.a Jake Angeli, the man seen wearing a horn hat and carrying a spear; Derrick Evans, a 35-year-old state lawmaker from West Virginia who federal investigators say streamed live video to Facebook, showing him and the other rioters entering the capitol; and 36-year-old Adam Johnson, the man seen smiling and carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium.
Authorities also arrested Richard Barnett, a resident of Benton County, Arkansas.
A photo shows him sitting in a chair in Pelosi’s office with his foot propped up on a desk.
Barnett claims to be a retired Memphis firefighter, though that’s not confirmed.
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Mike Dunavant says the investigation spans nationwide.
“We’re actually seeking the public’s help, asking them to provide the FBI with any information they may have about any people who may have been involved in those federal crimes at the Capitol who are from West Tennessee, who may have traveled there from Western Tennessee,” said Dunavant.
The FBI released photos that show dozens of rioters inside the Capitol.
They’re asking for the public’s help identifying them.
“This is really a disturbing and intolerable act on the fundamental institutions of our democracy. This is serious,” said Dunavant. “We have five deaths associated with this violent conduct, including a law enforcement officer with the Capitol Police.”
And an officer, 42-year-old Brian Sicknick, died while engaging with the mob of rioters.
Mid-South lawmakers, including Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, Congressman David Kustoff and Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, offered their condolences to the officer’s family.
The officer’s brother called him a hero who died defending the Capitol, the heart of American democracy.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
