Children hurt in fiery crash on I-55 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fiery collision closed northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near the Memphis International Airport Saturday afternoon.
TDOT’s website shows the crash reported just after 12:15 p.m. between the exits for Shelby Drive and Brooks Road.
Traffic cameras showed one vehicle crashed into the median wall and consumed by flames. At least two other vehicles with possible damage were stopped at the scene.
Two juveniles were taken to the hospital in critical condition and an adult was transported in non-critical condition, Memphis Police said in a tweet.
The smoke and ensuing traffic may have contributed to another wreck in southbound lanes. TDOT reported a separate multi-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m.
Police had one northbound lane open for traffic as of 2 p.m. but the backup stretched for miles to East Shelby Drive.
