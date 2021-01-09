More clouds, cold air and a small chance of snow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect lingering clouds overnight with lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.
SUNDAY: Clouds will stick around again with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop to around 30 Sunday night with clouds and a flurries or light snow showers possible late Sunday night into Monday morning, especially in north Mississippi.
MONDAY: Flurries or snow showers are possible Monday. If the current track of the Low doesn’t change and the dry air continues to filter in from the north, then the best shot for a dusting or more will be in north Mississippi from Oxford to Corinth. Highs will stay in the 30s in most areas.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will slowly rise through the 40s with dry conditions on Tuesday. 50s return for highs Wednesday and Thursday with another cold blast of air by Friday night. The sky will be partly cloudy each day.
Spencer Denton
