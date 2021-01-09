Mother of 10-year-old homicide victim speaks out after losing her son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is speaking out for the first time after one of her teenage sons accidentally shot and killed his 10-year-old brother.
Minnie Chalmers says she’s going through unimaginable pain after losing her 10-year-old son and with her 14-year-old son charged in connection to his brother’s death.
She says it was all a tragic accident.
And her message to the community is single mothers like her, need more help.
On Monday, January 4, Chalmers’s family changed forever.
“All I know is I went to bed, I made them go to bed, watch movies and I heard a gunshot,” said Chalmers.
She says her 14-year-old son Jaylon somehow took a gun from a friend he knew.
Around 11 o’clock Monday night, Minnie says Jaylon accidentally shot and killed his 10-year-old brother Dameon.
“It was an accident,” said Chalmers “He just kept saying it was an accident. I rushed my baby to a car, ran to a car put my baby in and tried to rush to the fire department. Before we made it, he was already gone.”
Memphis police have arrested Chalmers and charged him with reckless homicide.
“I just want to let Jaylon know that we love him unconditionally. We’re paying he comes home,” said Kelsey Dotson, a friend of the family.
“I love him to death. I don’t ever want him to think that it’s his fault,” said Chalmers. “Mistakes happen.”
Chalmers, a single mother of six, says she wants the community to be more willing to help single mothers and she believes there should be more programs for local children.
“I feel like we should be in our kids lives more,” she said. “It should be more people supporting us with our kids. Single mothers especially because it real hard out here for us.”
Chalmers says she’s doing her best to move her family out of the neighborhood and apartment complex they live in on Howell Avenue where a majority of the apartments are boarded up or broken into and trash has been thrown all over the lawn.
But she has been hit hard by COVID-19 working in both the event and service industries.
“I just need help, I really do,” she said.
Chalmers also wants there to be less access to guns in Memphis.
She hopes that Jaylon can be released on bond in time to be there for his brother’s funeral.
“It’s gonna kill me to not be able to see my baby again,” said Chalmers.
“Jaylon we love you. Damion, we hope that you watching down on us and save us a spot, we love you too. We miss you so much,” said Dotson.
If you would like to help Chalmers, contact Diamond Mourning, who is helping the family during this time: 901-907-3461.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.