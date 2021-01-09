MPD investigating critical triple shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a weekend triple shooting that left two people in critical condition.
Investigators say the shooting happened Saturday morning on Watkins Street in Frayser. Two people were rushed to the hospital and the third victim is reportedly in non-critical condition.
The Memphis Police Department says there is no suspect information available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, call 901-528-CASH with tips.
