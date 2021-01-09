Ole Miss basketball gets emergency replacement for Saturday’s game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scheduling any kind of athletic event is just plain insane during this pandemic.
In college hoops, the Ole Miss Rebels saw its scheduled game against South Carolina Saturday postponed due to COVID-19 cases with the Gamecocks.
Up pops LSU as a last-minute replacement.
The Bayou Bengals will play the Rebels Saturday in Oxford. Tip time 7:30 p.m.
This matchup was supposed to happen on Feb. 17, but LSU’s games this weekend against Missouri got popped by the virus at Mizzou, hence the availability for Ole Miss.
No word on when, or if the South Carolina game will be made up.
