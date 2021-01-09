TDH: over 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported an additional 5,844 COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths across the state Saturday.
TDH says have been over 646,000 total cases and 7,704 virus-related deaths in Tennessee since the pandemic began last year.
State COVID-19 data suggests there are over 78,000 active cases among Tennesseans and over 560,642 cases are considered recovered/inactive.
TDH says there are also 3,221 people hospitalized due to complications with the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 552 new coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths countywide Saturday.
Saturday’s numbers bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 1,016. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 73,178 coronavirus cases have been reported.
In Shelby County, there are currently 7,091 active coronavirus cases in.
The weekly test positivity rate is 17.2% which is the highest recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Saturday, Jan. 9, hospital capacity was still limited with 94% of acute care beds and 95% of ICU beds currently utilized.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.