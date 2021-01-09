Suspected DUI driver charged in Germantown Parkway pedestrian death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova man faces DUI and vehicular homicide charges after a pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy stretch of Germantown Parkway Friday night.
A witness told police they saw Stephen D. Porter, 37, driving erratically in his Chevy Malibu before the crash.
According to an arrest affidavit, Porter hit and killed Jeremiah Andrew Dean, who was trying to cross Germantown Parkway from east to west and “not in a designated crosswalk.”
The crash happened just north of Friars Pointe Lane, near Trinity Road -- an eight lane stretch of highway flanked by a Walmart Supercenter to the west and a large apartment complex to the east.
Porter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital where he told police he had just left a friend’s house where he did a “couple of shots of cognac,” according to the affidavit.
Porter also told police he believed he was on Walnut Grove when the crash happened, a road nearly a mile away from the scene.
Officers noted Porter had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, and obtained a search warrant to take a blood sample to determine his alcohol level.
Jail records show a bond for Porter was set at $25,000. A booking photo was not immediately available.
