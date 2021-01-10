Clouds linger today & snow possible tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be another cloudy and cold day with some mist and flurries. We are starting the day in the lower 30s and high temperatures will only climb to the upper 30s this afternoon. It will remain cloudy tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 30s. Snow will be possible late tonight, especially in north Mississippi.
TODAY: Cloudy. High: 39 degrees. Wind: N 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30% snow. Low: 31 degrees. Wind: NE 5 mph.
MONDAY: Flurries or snow showers are possible through Monday night. If the current track of the Low doesn’t change and the dry air continues to filter in from the north, then the best shot for a dusting or more will be in north Mississippi from Oxford to Corinth. Highs will stay in the 30s in most areas.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper 40s with dry conditions on Tuesday. 50s return for highs Wednesday and Thursday with another cold blast of air by Friday night. The sky will be partly cloudy each day. High temperatures will be back down to the mid 40s for the weekend.
