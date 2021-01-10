FIRST ALERT: Snow could accumulate in some areas on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system along the coast will push moisture into the Mid-South late Sunday into Monday. That moisture will interact with cold air and produce snow through Monday afternoon.
TIMING: Although flurries will be possible anytime Sunday night, snow showers in most areas will not begin until after midnight. Starting around 2 am, bands of heavy snow could develop in north Mississippi near Batesville and Clarksdale. Snow showers will continue into the morning commute Monday and stretch north into Shelby County. There will be a chance for snow through around noon Monday.
WILL IT STICK? There may be accumulation in areas where heavy bands of snow develop on Monday. North Mississippi will have the best chance for accumulation with a dusting to 1 inch possible. Even if it melts when it hits the ground, it could refreeze as black ice on Tuesday morning. Thankfully, temperatures will get above freezing on Tuesday afternoon, so any ice or snow will quickly melt.
