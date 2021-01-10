Flurries or snow showers by morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy and cold through evening with temperatures holding in the 30s.
TONIGHT: More clouds with a few snow flurries or a stray snow shower late. Lows will be in the low 30s.
MONDAY: Flurries or snow showers are possible in the morning, mainly in north Mississippi. Little or no accumulation for most areas. There might be a dusting in spots along Highway 278 from Oxford to Clarksdale. Highs will stay in the 30s in most areas.
MONDAY NIGHT: A brief cold blast arrives with clearing sky. Lows will be in the mid 20s with a light wind.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will slowly rise through the 40s with dry conditions on Tuesday. 50s return for highs Wednesday and Thursday with another cold blast of air by Friday into Saturday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.