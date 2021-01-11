Best Life: Breaking the cycle- Keeping people from going back to prison

The system is tough. Miss a parole appointment—go back to jail. Fail to get a job—jail. Lose your housing—jail. “We have to make it easier for people who are released to reintegrate into society. The problem is nobody shares information that makes it hard for them to work together,” said Louise Wasilewski, CEO of Acivilate. That’s why she started the company. Their Pokket app gives newly released prisoners vital connections. “Pokket connects offenders, returning citizens with their parole officer, with their treatment provider, if they’re on probation with the judge, with workforce housing and, and different counseling options,” said Wasilewski. It lays out goals, objectives, and daily tasks. It keeps track of their progress and sends alerts if someone is struggling.