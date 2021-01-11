Miller ejected from Bears/Saints playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s do or die time in the postseason down in the Big Easy as the Saints host the underdog Chicago Bears. And, make it two straight playoff appearances for former Memphis Tigers star Anthony Miller.
The second-year Bears receiver doing his part to help keep Chicago in it, until the third quarter, Miller gets baited into a brief altercation with Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
It’s enough to get Miller ejected from the game. The dustup drew a quick ejection from officials, who were likely on high alert considering the history between these two teams. Bears receiver Javon Wims threw multiple punches at Gardner-Johnson in the third-quarter of their regular-season meeting back in November, resulting in Wims’ ejection and a suspension.
The attack appeared to be premeditated, with Wims walking up to Gardner-Johnson, tapping him on the chest, and then dealing a right-handed blow.
Replays from earlier action showed Gardner-Johnson exchanging words with Miller, and at one point, sticking a finger in the receiver’s face. Though Miller, a former prep star at CBHS, tried to downplay it during the lead-up to Sunday, that conflict carried over to Sunday when Miller and Gardner-Johnson met downfield and Miller took the moment to hit Gardner-Johnson, much like his teammate more than two months earlier.
It cost Miller his chance to finish the game. The Saints beat the Bears 21-9.
