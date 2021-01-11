Several Mid-South school districts closed/delayed due to winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Mississippi school districts have decided to delay classes, close, or transition to online learning ahead of Monday’s wintry weather.
- Benton County Schools - Two-hour delay
- Coahoma Community College - Closed today
- DeSoto County School - Open today, regular schedule
- Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia, MS - Closed today
- Marshall Academy in Holly Springs, MS - Closed today
- Marshall County Schools - Closed today
- North Panola School District - closed today
- North Tippah Schools - Closed today
- Senatobia City Schools - Virtual today
- South Panola School District - All virtual, buildings closed
- South Tippah Schools - Closed today
- Tate County Schools - Closed today
- Tunica County Schools - Staff will have a two-hour delay, students have virtual school (which is not delayed)
- Water Valley School District - Closed today
We will keep this story updated with any other school closures and delays across the Mid-South.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.