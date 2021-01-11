Several Mid-South school districts closed/delayed due to winter weather

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 10, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST - Updated January 11 at 7:53 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Mississippi school districts have decided to delay classes, close, or transition to online learning ahead of Monday’s wintry weather.

  • Benton County Schools - Two-hour delay
  • Coahoma Community College - Closed today
  • DeSoto County School - Open today, regular schedule
  • Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia, MS - Closed today
  • Marshall Academy in Holly Springs, MS - Closed today
  • Marshall County Schools - Closed today
  • North Panola School District - closed today
  • North Tippah Schools - Closed today
  • Senatobia City Schools - Virtual today
  • South Panola School District - All virtual, buildings closed
  • South Tippah Schools - Closed today
  • Tate County Schools - Closed today
  • Tunica County Schools - Staff will have a two-hour delay, students have virtual school (which is not delayed)
  • Water Valley School District - Closed today

We will keep this story updated with any other school closures and delays across the Mid-South.

