Snow showers possible through this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As a weather system meets cold air in the Mid-South this morning, snow will be possible. We are already seeing snow across much of north Mississippi and some light accumulation is possible. Along Highway 278, up to an inch of snow is possible. The rest of the area likely will not see any accumulation, but snow will still fall across much of the Mid-South today. Snow will end around 1 pm and clouds will gradually clear late in the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s. Any wet spots on the roads could refreeze to black ice overnight. Low temperatures will dip to the lower to mid 20s tonight.