Snow showers possible through this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As a weather system meets cold air in the Mid-South this morning, snow will be possible. We are already seeing snow across much of north Mississippi and some light accumulation is possible. Along Highway 278, up to an inch of snow is possible. The rest of the area likely will not see any accumulation, but snow will still fall across much of the Mid-South today. Snow will end around 1 pm and clouds will gradually clear late in the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s. Any wet spots on the roads could refreeze to black ice overnight. Low temperatures will dip to the lower to mid 20s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 30% snow. High: 37 degrees. Wind: N 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 25 degrees. Wind: NE 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper 40s with dry conditions on Tuesday. 50s return for highs Wednesday and Thursday with another cold blast of air by Friday night. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day. High temperatures will be back down to the mid 40s for the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.