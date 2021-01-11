Tiger Football picks up former 4-star receiver through transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Football team got another power-five player from the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Wide Receiver Shamar Nash is transferring to the U of M from Arkansas. Nash was a four-star pass-catcher coming out of high school and spent two years with the Razorbacks. Redshirting his freshman season in 2019, and opting out in 2020 due to concerns with COVID-19.
Nash is originally from Memphis, prepped mostly at Central High, but played his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida. He will enroll in January and have at least three years of eligibility.
