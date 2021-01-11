Tigers work off rust during COVID-19 induced break

“Yeah, definitely. This era, guys are not quite locked in all the time,” said Hardaway. “And, if we don’t have games, they’re lollygagging, and looking any excuse not to practice hard, and things of that nature, but for us as a staff, we’re keeping the pressure on because we haven’t done anything. We’ve lost four games. And, obviously, we were the favorite in all those games for a reason. And, we just didn’t come up, come to play. We have too many guys on the team who have to get better. And, we challenge them daily for them to do that, whether we’re here or not. In practice, and even on off-days. We challenge that and watch the film, we tell them to watch film. We’re just trying to do as much as we can to motivate them to continue to work together. So, that when we do have another game, that we’re ready.”