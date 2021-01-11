Tigers work off rust during COVID-19 induced break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger men’s basketball team is in the middle of an extended stretch of no games because of the coronavirus.
The Tigers have had two games in a row postponed by COVID-19, and haven’t played since December 29. They won’t play again until a scheduled contest at home against SMU on January 14.
That’s 17 days in a row with no game action. One could say the U of M has needed that time to work on its new lion offense, just installed by head coach Penny Hardaway. But, there’s always the rust factor that inactivity can bring.
With a 6-4 record and no real signature victories, Hardaway said he’s putting his team through it during the impromptu break.
“Yeah, definitely. This era, guys are not quite locked in all the time,” said Hardaway. “And, if we don’t have games, they’re lollygagging, and looking any excuse not to practice hard, and things of that nature, but for us as a staff, we’re keeping the pressure on because we haven’t done anything. We’ve lost four games. And, obviously, we were the favorite in all those games for a reason. And, we just didn’t come up, come to play. We have too many guys on the team who have to get better. And, we challenge them daily for them to do that, whether we’re here or not. In practice, and even on off-days. We challenge that and watch the film, we tell them to watch film. We’re just trying to do as much as we can to motivate them to continue to work together. So, that when we do have another game, that we’re ready.”
We’ll all see how ready they are when the Tigers Host SMU Thursday night at FedExForum.
