MPD: Police located woman possibly taken by boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UPDATE -- Police have located Yvette Churchman.
Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are looking for a woman that was taken by her boyfriend Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to Springdale Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood of North Memphis on Monday evening. Police were told that Yvette Chruchman was taken by her boyfriend Antwain Mabon.
MPD said Mabon drove to the home and asked Chruchman to come outside. When Chruchman went outside to talk to him, several minutes later, witnesses said Mabon drove away with the victim’s feet hanging out the car door.
Police were told neither Churchman nor Mabon has a cell phone.
Yvette Churchman is a black woman with a medium complexion. She has shoulder-length braids, about 5′5″ tall, and weighs 135-lbs. Police were not given a clothing description.
Mabon is a black man. No further description was given.
The suspect and victim were last seen driving a dark color SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
