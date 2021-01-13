Another cold front on the way late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more sun this afternoon with highs clouds moving in by sunset. It will feel slightly warmer with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds will be southwest around 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will start off sunny in the morning, but clouds will gradually increase in the afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Lows will drop into the 30s Thursday night. Highs will drop back into the 40s behind this cold front on Friday with lows around freezing.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday. Low temperatures will range from the low to mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be back to the lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Our next rain chance arrives Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
